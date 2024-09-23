Latest trending News, Live Updates Today September 23, 2024: Coldplay tickets listed for ₹3 lakh on reselling platforms despite BookMyShow’s warning

Live
Coldplay tickets listed for ₹3 lakh on reselling platforms despite BookMyShow's warning
Sep 23, 2024 7:41 AM IST
Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz.
Latest news on September 23, 2024: Singer Chris Martin of the band Coldplay performs at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, U.S., September 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Coldplay tickets listed for ₹3 lakh on reselling platforms despite BookMyShow's warning
- Although Coldplay tickets are officially sold out on BookMyShow, re-selling platforms have listed them at huge markups - some going as high as ₹3 lakh.
Sep 23, 2024 6:46 AM IST
Isha and Mukesh Ambani dine at chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant. Watch
- Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with daughter Isha Ambani Piramal, paid a visit to chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant Bungalow