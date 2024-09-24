Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today September 24, 2024: Peak Bengaluru, peak comfort: Auto driver installs office chair in autorickshaw
Sep 24, 2024 8:20 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on September 24, 2024: This Bengaluru auto driver swapped his driver's seat for an office chair
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 24, 2024 8:20 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Peak Bengaluru, peak comfort: Auto driver installs office chair in autorickshaw
- A Bengaluru auto driver who upgraded his seat to an office chair has impressed social media
Sep 24, 2024 7:20 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Viral Olympic shooter praised by Elon Musk lands acting role - as an assassin
- South Korean pistol shooter Kim Yeji has landed her first acting role - as an assassin.
Sep 24, 2024 6:46 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Nanny awarded $2.7 million after finding nude videos of herself filmed by millionaire boss
- A Manhattan jury has awarded $2.7 million to a live-in nanny who found she was being secretly videotaped by her millionaire boss.