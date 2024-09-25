Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today September 25, 2024: US woman becomes first person to end life using ‘suicide pod,’ several arrested
Sep 25, 2024 7:19 AM IST
Latest news on September 25, 2024: A handout picture released by "The Last Resort", an assisted dying group, on September 24, 2024 and taken on the morning of September 23, 2024 shows the Sarco pod at the location where it was allegedly used by a 64-year-old American woman who "died using the Sarco device" at approximately 4:01 pm on September 23, 2024, according to a statement by "The Last Resort". Swiss police announced on September 24, 2024 that several people were taken into custody after the controversial Sarco suicide pod was used to end a woman's life. Police in the northern Schaffhausen canton said the capsule had been used on September 23, 2024 at a forest hut, after which several people were taken into custody -- and are now facing criminal proceedings. (Photo by Handout / THE LAST RESORT / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /THE LAST RESORT " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
- A 64-year-old US woman this week became the first person to end her life using the controversial ‘suicide pod’ in Switzerland.
Sep 25, 2024 6:44 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Marques Brownlee responds to backlash against $50 per year wallpaper app: ‘First thing we’re doing…'
- Marques Brownlee has responded to backlash against his steeply-priced, subscription-based wallpaper app Panels.