Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today September 26, 2024: Woman takes stranger’s ‘pricey’ iPhone charger on flight, argues ‘Is it stealing’
Sep 26, 2024 7:21 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on September 26, 2024: A woman started an argument when a passenger confronted her about taking his iPhone charger while on a flight (Representative image).
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 26, 2024 7:21 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Woman takes stranger’s ‘pricey’ iPhone charger on flight, argues ‘Is it stealing’
- “Her entitlement is stunning,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to a video of a woman taking a man’s iPhone charger while on a flight.
Sep 26, 2024 6:21 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘More money in the US, but…’: American woman’s advice to people who think USA is better than India
- Kristen Fischer, currently residing in Delhi, frequently shares her insights on the differences between life in the US and India.