Latest trending News, Live Updates Today September 27, 2024: World's longest-serving death row prisoner found innocent 46 years after conviction

New Delhi280C
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
    By HT News Desk
    Sep 27, 2024 6:38 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 27, 2024 6:38 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: World's longest-serving death row prisoner found innocent 46 years after conviction

    • The 88-year-old Japanese man, who was the world's longest-serving death row prisoner, was convicted in 1968 of robbery and murder.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 27, 2024 6:18 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Coldplay fans virtually queue up on Threads as man posts about reselling tickets

    • A man on Threads claimed that he had a few tickets available for the upcoming Coldplay concert, stating that they were priced above the original selling price.
    Read the full story here

