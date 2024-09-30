Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today September 30, 2024: Nita Ambani poses with Manu Bhaker, Neeraj Chopra at Antilia. Radhika Merchant seen in inside pics
Sep 30, 2024 7:23 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on September 30, 2024: Nita Ambani with Manu Bhaker, Navdeep Singh, Mona Agarwal and Neeraj Chopra
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 30, 2024 7:23 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Nita Ambani poses with Manu Bhaker, Neeraj Chopra at Antilia. Radhika Merchant seen in inside pics
- Nita Ambani hosted a celebration for India’s Olympians and Paralympians at her Mumbai residence, Antilia, on Sunday. Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker in attendance.
Sep 30, 2024 6:00 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Microsoft techies work just 15-20 hours a week? Viral post sparks debate on ‘dream job’
- A viral post claims a Microsoft employee works just 15-20 hours a week for a $300k salary, igniting discussions on modern work-life balance.