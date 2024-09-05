Latest trending News, Live Updates Today September 5, 2024: 53-year old brutally kills wife, guides daughter to find her mother’s blood-covered body

Edit Profile
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
    Sep 5, 2024 7:40 AM IST
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 5, 2024 7:40 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: 53-year old brutally kills wife, guides daughter to find her mother’s blood-covered body

    • In a victim impact statement, the daughter wrote how the man’s actions of killing his wife and her mother have left her “with scars that will never heal.”
    Read the full story here

    Sep 5, 2024 6:39 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: US Navy warship commander relieved of duty 4 months after embarrassing rifle scope photo went viral

    • In April, the Marine Corps shared the embarrassing rifle scope picture of the US Navy warship commander. The photo was later deleted.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 5, 2024 6:06 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: 'Uncontacted' tribe living deep in Peru's Amazon kills 2 loggers with bow and arrow

    • The ‘uncontacted’ Mashco Piro Indigenous tribe in Peru's Amazon killed the two loggers for allegedly encroaching on their land.
    Read the full story here

