Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today September 8, 2024: Flashback to 1996: Viral video of first Indian Apple Macintosh ad featuring Samir Soni sparks nostalgia
Sep 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on September 8, 2024: A 1996 Apple Macintosh ad featuring Samir Soni goes viral on Instagram.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Flashback to 1996: Viral video of first Indian Apple Macintosh ad featuring Samir Soni sparks nostalgia
- A 1996 Indian Apple Macintosh ad featuring Samir Soni has gone viral on Instagram. The clip also highlights Apple's old tagline: "Does more, costs less."