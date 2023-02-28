Leopard takes a ‘walk’ in Nainital, netizens say it is ‘health conscious’

Many of us often take a stroll at night. The air feels fresh, and a late-night walk is a good way to end the day. However, have you ever encountered a leopard on the road while strolling? Sounds surprising, doesn't it? Well, believe it or not, recently, a leopard was seen taking a 'post-dinner walk.'

In a video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Saket Badola, you can see a leopard walking on the streets of Nanital. The majestic animal is walking on an empty road. A person behind the leopard is recording it. Then the animal seems to have entered a building nearby. In the post's caption, the IFS wrote, "Post-dinner walk in the city of #Nainital."

Take a look at the clip here:

This clip was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 38,000 times. The clip also has more than 400 likes and several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

IFS officer Susanta Nanda reshared this video and wrote, "Majestic. Seems to be having a beautiful time. But my thoughts are with the morning walkers of this serene campus." An individual in the post's comments section joked, "Great to see that animals are also becoming health conscious." Another person posted, "The Night Manager on his rounds. Don't run into him." "Majestic, isn't it?" added a fourth.