‘Let it snow’: doggo goes on boat ride with human during Christmas season. Watch

Christmas is almost around the corner and this cute doggo and its human cannot wait for festive season to arrive. This video posted on Instagram shows how the two have set out on a beautiful boat ride on a lake on a particularly snowy day that adds to the magic of Christmas.

The video opens to show Donnybrook the dog sitting on one side of the boat, wearing a faux fur coat, enjoying the beauty and warmth of the ride. Beside it, is a cute little lantern that also seems to be lit. The next frame cuts to that of this dog’s human, Fritz - who is seen putting all his might into rowing the boat and getting the both of them forward on the lake that is almost frozen.

Posted on an Instagram page called Fritz and Donnybrook, this video is by far one of the sweetest heralds of the festive season. There is a thick layer of snow that has fallen on both the dog and the human. “Let it snow,” reads the caption of the video, in keeping with the audio used in this Instagram video - Dean Martin’s Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Watch it here:

Since being posted around four days ago, this Instagram Reels video has garnered more than 2.5 lakh views and several comments from dog lovers and Christmas enthusiasts on the social networking platform.

“What a vibe,” posted an Instagram user. “Look at stoic Donnybrook at the helm,” posted another. “So much joy,” commented a third. “Looks like a perfect postcard,” pointed out a fourth.

What do you think about this cute video?

