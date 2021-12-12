‘Let that day be today’: Smriti Irani's viral Insta post is all about motivation

Smriti Irani is an active user of Instagram. Often she takes to the platform to share various kinds of posts that create a buzz along people. From posting memes to sharing inspiring quotes to giving a glimpse of her personal life, the union minister shares different posts. Just like her latest share where she posted a motivational quote.

“It is not everyday that you can afford despondency, it is not everyday that you can refuse to face your fear, it is not everyday that grief envelopes you and compels you to inaction … one day you will rise … from your fears, from the ashes, from grief…to look at life anew … Let that day be today,” she wrote while sharing an image. She shared the post about 17 hours ago with the hashtag #saturdaysays and also added the words “begin NOW.”

As for the image Smriti Irani shared, it has a motivational quote. “No matter how many mistakes you make or how slow you progress, you are still way ahead of everyone who isn’t trying,” it reads.

Take a look at the post Smriti Irani posted:

Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 10,000 likes and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Very true,” wrote an Instagram user. “Every day picking yourself up to fight another day,” commented another. “Thank you so much respected madam for sharing. Hit me at the right time. You are inspiration for me,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Smriti Irani?