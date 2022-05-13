‘Like a Ruskin Bond story’: IFS officer captures pic of leopard outside his forest rest house

A picture shared on Twitter by an IFS officer has left people stunned. The incredible image shows a leopard outside a rest house. The post about the big cat may leave you both amazed and amused.

Akash Deep Badhawan who is in Indian Forest Service shared the image with a descriptive caption. “Like a Ruskin Bond story, met this one outside a Forest Rest House and we spent a good amount of time in each other’s company last night. So much wildlife history in the walls of these 120 plus years old FRH of Katarniaghat,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the post:

Like a Ruskin Bond story, met this one outside a Forest Rest House and we spent a good amount of time in each other’s company last night. So much wildlife history in the walls of these 120 plus years old FRH of Katarniaghat pic.twitter.com/IbIDz7pRfw — Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) May 11, 2022

The post has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated nearly 3,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many wrote how the pic left them amazed.

“This one can be spotted easily on the roads between Kakraha and Mutriha at night,” posted a Twitter user and shared an image:

This one can be spotted easily on the roads between kakraha and mutriha at night pic.twitter.com/6CRyEtx7cz — Suhail Khan (@suhailiqbalkhan) May 11, 2022

“Beautiful, are these FRH open for public bookings??” asked another. “Just amazing,” expressed a third. “Awesome....This frh is 120 years old?... Looks young,” wrote a fourth. To which, the IFS officer replied, “Was renovated a few years ago.” An individual while reacting to the post also wrote “Spine-chilling.” Another commented, “Awesome.”

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON