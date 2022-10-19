List of things this Golden Retriever dog loves to steal will leave you laughing

Those who ever have dogs as pets or have been around them are familiar with how dogs behave to attract their pet parents' attention and will take this video as no surprise. It shows a cute Golden Retriever dog and the things she loves to steal. The video is hilarious and is sure to cure your mid-week blues.

The video opens with a text insert, "What's your activity of choice?" It then shows a Golden Retriever dog named Pacha stealing her pet dad's stuff, including his socks and shoes. And the dog's dramatic reaction when she is trying to take her dad's socks is quite hilarious. She is also seen resting on a chair with her dad's underwear in her possession. "Dad's things are my favourite because they're the smelliest," read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by the page Pacha.

Watch the cute video that features Golden Retriever below:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since raked up more than 42,800 views, over 4,600 likes, and several comments.

"Oh my god my dog does the same to my dads shoes and socks etc! But only to his and no one else," posted an individual with a laughing emoticon. "I have no idea why dogs do that," wrote another. "How sweet is this," shared a third with heart emoticons. "Oh Pacha," commented a fourth.

