Little girl asks her dad to 'fall down' for the cutest reason ever. Watch

If you are someone who is familiar with kids or have some of your own, then you will possibly have a fair idea about how they behave. Especially when it comes to babies and toddlers, one can expect the unexpected. This particular video that was shared on Instagram, shows how a little girl suddenly turns into a director and tells her dad exactly what to do.

The video opens to show the girl approaching her dad and asking him to fall down on the ground. At first, he only pretends to fall but the smart little girl makes sure that he actually falls to the ground. Then, she promptly makes her way to the toy phone kept on her bed and pretends to make a call to the doctor. When asked why, her response is the cutest and most hilarious thing ever.

She makes a reference to the famous nursery rhyme Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed. Here’s when she draws the conclusion that after her dad, the makeshift monkey, falls down, there will be "No more monkeys jumping on the bed!" This is the line that repeats at the end of each few lines in the nursery rhyme. It is captioned, “(Charlie Bea) really put this little skit together for everyone on her own.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 22 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this smart and sweet baby who is all of one. It has also received more than a whopping 1.2 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user cutely wrote, “That took such an unexpected turn. Charlie, I give you 100% on rotten tomatoes. I’ve never seen anything like this before. Wow. America’s #1 director.” “She’s only one and speaks full sentences like that?” asks another comment. A third comment reads, “Her dialogues are worth an Oscar!”

What are your thoughts on this adorable video of this baby girl?