Little girl meets younger sister for the first time. Watch her sweet reaction

It is one of the most memorable and wholesome moments of life when your child meets their younger sibling for the first time. It is a moment to cherish but parents also feel nervous about how their child would react. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a little girl meeting her younger sister for the first time and her reaction is just heart-melting to watch.

The video was posted by a woman named Lauren Woods on April 25. It has got over 6.29 lakh views so far. “The cutest thing I’ve ever witnessed to this day…my babies meeting each other for the first time,” says the text on the video. In the video, the little girl seems really excited to meet her younger sister. She put her hands over her face and then gives the baby a kiss.

“One of my most favourite memories of my whole life. Watching my daughters meet each other for the first time.

I was nervous to go from one to two kids, just like I’m sure every mom is. I had so many emotions about how my first daughter would do with being a big sister. And from the very moment she laid eyes on her baby sister, she has been in love with her ever since. The best big sister ever. And there’s nothing that makes your heart more happy, than watching your babies grow up and be best friends with each other,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“This made me cry.It’s so wholesome,” commented an Instagram user. “When she puts her hand on her mouth, so precious!!” posted another. “I can’t wait to watch them grow up together,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts about this adorable video?