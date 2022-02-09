Little girl mimics Alia Bhatt’s dialogues dressed as Gangubai Kathiawadi. Watch

Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release on February 25 and the hype around it is building up. This biographical film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt as the titular character. Social media has also started taking up dialogues from Gangubai Kathiawadi’s iconic character.

This video that was posted on Instagram, shows how a little girl mimics Alia Bhatt’s dialogues from the movie. The girl can be seen wearing white saree just like Alia Bhatt does in the movie, with a bindi that completes the look. The video has gone viral for all the right reasons and many people have commended how well this little girl can act and convey emotions through her body language.

The video was shared with the detailed caption that includes, “This one is dedicated to the cutest and sweetest Alia Bhatt.” The actress has also been tagged in the caption. The little girl ends the video as she aces Gangubai’s signature namaste.

Watch her lip-sync video here:

The video was posted on Instagram around 13 hours ago. It has gone viral since then and already received more than 18,000 likes. It has also received various comments from people who couldn't stop praising how well the girl pulled off this act and lip-synced Alia Bhatt’s dialogues perfectly.

“Chhoti Alia,” commented an Instagram user. “Fabulous,” posted another individual. “Fire baby,” complimented a third. “My god, this girl,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video of a girl mimicking Alia Bhatt?