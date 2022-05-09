Little girl’s reaction to seeing clearly for first time is too cute to watch

Little kids and their reactions to things are so precious to see. Videos of kids seeing or hearing for the first time are always heart-melting to watch. When a child hears for the first time or is able to see clearly by wearing glasses, their eyes light up and their reaction is delightful to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a little girl’s reaction to seeing clearly for the first time.

Posted on April 25 by the Instagram page vegetablelatte, the video has got more than 1.49 lakh views so far. “Young girl reacts to seeing clearly for the first time,” says the text on the video. In the video, the girl wears glasses for the first time so she could see clearly. The girl opens her mouth in surprise on wearing the glasses. Her reaction as she could see things clearly is just too pure to watch.

Watch the video below:

“I didn’t know my son needed glasses until they tested him in kindergarten. The day he got them he made me cry because he kept saying, “look at the trees” on our way back home. “Look at those men working on the rooftop.” Made me feel like the worst mom not knowing that he needed glasses all this time,” commented an Instagram user. “I love seeing that this sweet baby can see clearly with glasses,” posted another. “Aww this is so precious,” said a third.

The video is credited to a woman named Josie Nelson.

What do you think about this adorable video of the girl’s reaction?