Little girl says words of encouragement to father who is in military. Watch

The kids who grow up with parents who serve in the military are really strong as they are used to their parents being away for a long time. It is really emotional to see them bidding goodbye to their parents when they have to leave for their duty. Like this video of a little girl who says words of encouragement and motivation for her father who is leaving for deployment.

The video was posted by the Instagram page Good News Correspondent one day ago. It has got more than 46,000 views so far. In the video, the little girl is having a conversation with her father. She encourages him to be strong and have faith in God. “Be really strong. God sees you. He counts on you. You gotta pray, and trust Him… and you gotta make some pictures for me so I can see,” she says to her father. A woman employee who is standing in the background and listening to the conversation couldn’t hold back her tears after listening to them.

“Sweet and beautiful soul,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video prompted several comments with users blessing the man and his daughter.

“I was that little girl once,” commented an Instagram user. “God bless you and your family. Thank you for your service,” another user posted. A third said, “Good job mom and dad!” “Such a little sweetheart and so intelligent! Very emotional to watch her! I am wiping my tears!” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts about this sweet interaction between the girl and her father?