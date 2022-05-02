Little girl uses sign language to say ‘Dad is here’. Watch adorable video

Kids are really attached to their fathers and it is one of the fondest memories of childhood when your dad comes home from work and you go running to them for a hug. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a girl being really excited when her dad comes home. However, what makes the video more emotional and heart-melting is that the girl is hearing impaired and so she uses sign language to communicate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This sweet girl is deaf and use American Sign Language (ASL),” says the text on the video. The little girl uses sign language to say that her dad is here and it’s really adorable to watch. In the video, she is seen staring out of a window and then signals that “Dad is here!”.

“Dad will always be her favourite word since she called him for the first time,” says the text in the end of the video. The girl learnt how to call her dad when she was just a baby.

The video was posted by the account thatdeafamily on April 17 and it has received over 1.09 lakh views so far.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Aww this is so cute!! Captured all the times she signed, “Dad is home!” Makes sweet video memories for she gets older! Even at 32 years old I always got so happy when my Dad came home from work!” commented an Instagram user. “She saying dad is here to her brother,” posted another user. “Absolutely precious,” said a third.

The Instagram account That Deaf Family has more than 73,000 followers.

What are your thoughts about this adorable video of the little girl?