Little girl walks just like her father with her hands behind her back. Watch

It is often said that girls are closest to their fathers and try to act like them when they are toddlers. They often copy their actions and subconsciously get their habits. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a little girl who has a habit of walking with her hands behind her back. The girl picked the habit from her father and it is quite hilarious to watch.

The video was posted by Marissa Virgilio Romeo on her Instagram account on April 28. The video has got more than 5.2 million views so far making it really viral. The video shows the toddler walking with her hands behind her back. “Wondered why she always walks with her hands behind her back. Then I figured it out. Papa’s girl,” says the text on the video. The girl’s father is also seen walking with his hands behind his back so the woman figured it out that she picked the habit from her dad.

“I cannot with these 2,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has got more than 4.35 lakh likes and prompted users to post several comments.

“Literally so great,” commented an Instagram user. “This is just precious omg,” posted another. “Like daddy like daughter,” wrote a third. “My husband and daughter do the same,” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts about this cute video of the little girl walking like her father?