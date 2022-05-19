Little girls meet after long time and they can’t stop hugging each other. Watch

Friends are the people with whom one bonds the most in life. It is often said that a person can’t choose their family but they can choose their friends. Friendships that are formed in childhood are the strongest that can remain with you for life. It is always heartwarming to see videos of kids when they are around their friends. Like this adorable video posted on Instagram that shows the bond between two little girls. The girls met after many months and their reaction is just too adorable to watch. The video may make you go aww.

The video shows a little girl being surprised by her friend. She is walking when her mother asks her to look behind. When the girl spots her friend, she shrieks in excitement. Both the girls can’t stop hugging each other and it is heart-melting to watch. The video was posted on Instagram by the account clementtawanda on April 15. It has got more than 3.7 million views so far.

“They really missed each other,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“These are the friendships that last forever,” commented an Instagram user. “They’re going to be bffs forever!!” wrote another. A third individual said, “Nothing beats a best friend.”

The woman who posted the video commented that the girls went to the same school for five years and parted so they haven’t seen each other in months. That’s why they were so excited to meet each other.

What are your thoughts about this sweet video?