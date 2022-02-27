Little pup being trained by its human will melt your heart. Watch cute video

Video of dogs are always such a delight to watch, especially of little pups that are being trained by their humans. Like this video of a puppy being trained by its human which was shared on Instagram. In the video, the little pup is told to sit by the woman and it quickly follows the command. However, the way the puppy follows its next instruction will melt your heart. The cute video will definitely make you smile.

The puppy is only 10 weeks old according to the text written on the video. After sitting, when the woman tells the puppy to go ‘down’, it just falls over and spread its little legs on the floor and is then given a treat for its obedience. The woman then pets and kisses the dog.

The video, which was uploaded one day ago by the Instagram page Dog, already has more than eight lakh views. “The way he just went flop,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

“That was the best floop I’ve ever seen,” commented an Instagram user. “The dedication of that “down” was second to none!” commented another. “Oh my goodness,” posted a third along with an heart emoji.

The cute dog featuring in the video is named Kodi and it is a Labrador Retriever according to its Instagram page. It was born on November 11, 2021. It has 479 followers.

What do you think about this cute and adorable video?