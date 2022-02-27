Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Little pup being trained by its human will melt your heart. Watch cute video
trending

Little pup being trained by its human will melt your heart. Watch cute video

The little pup was being trained by its human and the way it follows instructions will definitely melt your heart. 
The puppy is only 10 weeks old according to the text written on the video.(dog/Instagram )
Published on Feb 27, 2022 12:10 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Video of dogs are always such a delight to watch, especially of little pups that are being trained by their humans. Like this video of a puppy being trained by its human which was shared on Instagram. In the video, the little pup is told to sit by the woman and it quickly follows the command. However, the way the puppy follows its next instruction will melt your heart. The cute video will definitely make you smile. 

The puppy is only 10 weeks old according to the text written on the video. After sitting, when the woman tells the puppy to go ‘down’, it just falls over and spread its little legs on the floor and is then given a treat for its obedience. The woman then pets and kisses the dog. 

The video, which was uploaded one day ago by the Instagram page Dog, already has more than eight lakh views. “The way he just went flop,” says the caption of the video. 

Watch the adorable video below: 

RELATED STORIES

“That was the best floop I’ve ever seen,” commented an Instagram user. “The dedication of that “down” was second to none!” commented another. “Oh my goodness,” posted a third along with an heart emoji. 

The cute dog featuring in the video is named Kodi and it is a Labrador Retriever according to its Instagram page. It was born on November 11, 2021. It has 479 followers. 

What do you think about this cute and adorable video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP