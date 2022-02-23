Little pup experiences ice for the first time in this adorable video

Having dogs as pets could be one of the most rewarding things in life as they always keep you busy with their cute antics. Such as this video of a little puppy who experiences ice for the first time. The cold object confuses the little pup because every time it touches the ice, it slips away. The adorable video is too cute to watch and will definitely make you go ‘aww’.

The video was shot in the United States. It opens with the pup being given an ice cube by its owner. The woman’s voice is heard in the video as she says “What is this thing?” to her pup and encourages it to play with it.

The little pup tries to hold the ice with its paws but it keeps slipping away. The pup then tries to eat the ice cube but as soon as it touches its mouth, it moves away as the cold seems too much to handle. The pup, however, keeps playing with the ice cube and seems fascinated by it like a little kid.

Watch the delightful video below:

What do you think about this adorable video?