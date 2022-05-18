Little puppy reacts awkwardly in front of his crush and it’s adorable to watch

Dogs are such adorable animals and watching their cute videos just makes you forget your worries. If you are having a bad day, then there’s nothing better than watching videos of little puppies. Like this video of a cute little pup named Finn. The puppy had a crush at a puppy class but he reacted very awkwardly and it is really adorable to watch. The video may make you go aww.

“That time Finn had a crush at puppy class but he was awkward and all he could think to do was give her uncontrollable boops,” says the text on the video. The video begins with the pup sitting in a car. The golden retriever pup goes to a puppy class where he has a crush. However, when the pup meets his crush, he reacts awkwardly and can’t stop giving her boops on the nose. The video was posted by the Instagram account goldengirl_xena on March 15. It has got more than 5.7 million views making it really viral.

“Love at first boop,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“So cute,” commented an Instagram user. Another user said, “Absolutely adorable!” “Heart just melted,” reads another comment. “Pretty sure when they do this it’s like petting but they can’t make the movements like us,” wrote another individual.

The dog account belongs to two golden retriever dogs named Xena and Finn. The dogs are siblings with Finn being the brother. The account has more than 2.26 lakh followers.

What do you think about this adorable puppy that has a crush?