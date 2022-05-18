Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow Super Giants’ players recreate ‘Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya’ dialogue. Watch

The Lucknow Super Giants' players recreated the ‘Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya’ dialogue from Tiger Shroff's film Heropanti and it's hilarious to watch. 
The Lucknow Super Giants team members recreated the dialogue ‘Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya’ from Tiger Shroff's film Heropanti. (lucknowsupergiants/Instagram)
Published on May 18, 2022 07:59 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

IPL team Lucknow Super Giants’ members recently recreated the popular dialogue “Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya” from Tiger Shroff’s film Heropanti which has been going insanely viral. Quinton de Kock, Andrew Tye and Jason Holder were among the players featuring in the video posted on Instagram by the Lucknow Super Giants and it is really hilarious to watch.

The video was posted by the Lucknow Super Giants Instagram account four days ago. It has got more than 7.39 lakh views so far. The video begins with South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock enacting the famous dialogue to a child sitting on skipper KL Rahul’s lap. After him, Australia Andrew Tye has a go at the dialogue and he says it passionately. West Indies cricketer Jason Holder and the franchise’s bowling coach Andy Bichel also perform the dialogue and it’s hilarious to watch.

“Lucknow ke Tigers kar rahe apni hindi Shroff,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Jason Holderawesome acting,” commented an Instagram user along with laughing emojis. “KL is always there with babies,” posted another. “Andrew Tye was very aggressive,” wrote another individual. “Holder was amazing,” says another comment.

The new franchise Lucknow Super Giants are sitting at number three in the points table with eight wins and five losses so far.

What do you think about this funny video of the Lucknow Super Giants cricketers?

 

