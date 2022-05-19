Mama calls her kids, looks at them and smiles. Video captures their reactions

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The video of the mama recording the reactions of her kids after calling their names and smiling at them was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows one of the kids her mama captured on camera.(Instagram/@yuiarnold)
Published on May 19, 2022 02:27 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A sweet smile from a kid can lift up anyone’s mood almost instantly. And, this video shows the wonderful smiles of not just one but three kids. Shared on Instagram, the video is absolutely heartwarming to watch. There is also a possibility that you will end up watching it more than once.

Instagram user Yui Arnold posted the video on her personal page. The video shows her trying out a popular trend in which she calls her kids and smiles at them to record their reactions. The video shows how all her daughters react in the sweetest ways possible.

The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “Call your kids name, smile, and see their reaction.” The rest of the video, which is a montage of a few smaller clips, shows exactly what the caption describes.

We won’t spoil all the fun, so take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 6,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post love-filled comments.

“How freakin cute are these kids???” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg they’re Disney level cute!!!” shared” another. “Those smiles mean everything and some,” expressed a third. “Too adorable,” commented a fourth. “This is cute,” posted a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the wonderful video? Did the clip leave you smiling too?

