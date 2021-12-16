Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mama dog teaches a lesson in patience to her puppies. Watch
trending

Mama dog teaches a lesson in patience to her puppies. Watch

The video of the of the mama dog teaching its puppies a lesson in patience is absolutely amazing to watch.
The image shows the mama dog with her puppies, teaching them a lesson in patience.(Jukin Media)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 12:16 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

It is parents who often teach people about the various qualities that can help them have a better life. This mama dog is doing the same with her puppies. A video shows how she teaches them a lesson in patience. The wonderful video may leave you amazed. There is also a possibility that you will be inclined to watch it over and over again.

The video opens to show the mama dog standing on one side of a safety gate with her puppies on another side. The little ones are seen excitedly jumping, trying to reach their mother.

Soon an individual opens the gate and lets the dog walk inside, to her puppies. As soon as she enters the room, the pups surround her and try to get her attention. That is when the mama dog takes a stand and starts barking to stop her kids from getting over excited. And it works like magic. Soon the pups settle down at different places across the room.

Take a look to see what else the video shows:

The video was originally posted a few years back. It was captured in Deutsch Haslau, Austria.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did you end up watching it more than once?

