Mama elephant feeds baby at Kaziranga National Park, video makes people smile

“Cuteness overload,” probably that is what you will be inclined to say after seeing this video involving a mama elephant and her baby. There is a chance that the adorable video will leave you with a wide smile too, besides making you say aww.

The video is shared on the official Twitter handle of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. “Mother elephant feeding her baby in a swamp of Kaziranga,” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

The video opens to show the mama elephant standing in the swamp while feeding her baby. She is also seen munching on some grass. What in the video may also make you chuckle is a bird sitting still on the head of the mama elephant.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

Mother elephant feeding her baby in a swamp of Kaziranga. pic.twitter.com/KIik6hi5ZU — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) December 29, 2021

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted the clip has accumulated more than 44,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also amassed several love-filled comments.

“Wow, such a beautiful scene of a mother and nature,” wrote a Twitter user. “So beautiful,” shared another. “Wow so cute,” expressed a third. “A beautiful footage. Thanks for sharing,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?