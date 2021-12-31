Mama elephant tries rescuing baby, fails. Humans step in to reunite them

There is something absolutely wonderful about the videos that show humans stepping up to help animals in trouble. This video involving a mama elephant and her baby is a fine inclusion to that list. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the reunion of a elephant calf with its mother. There is a chance that the video will fill your heart with a warm feeling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on the official Instagram page of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. Along with the video, they also shared a descriptive caption. Besides, they also posted a few images of the incident.

“This year, your support allowed us to rescue Kenya’s orphaned elephants — but of equal importance, facilitated many, many successful reunions! This was one such operation, which unfolded on the plains of Tsavo in October. A mother elephant was spotted desperately but unsuccessfully attempting to extricate her calf from a water trough. That’s where our field team and Voi Keepers stepped in (quite literally!), pulling out the tiny calf and shepherding him towards his mother, who was anxiously waiting nearby,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, they also shared a few lines about one of the pictures. “In the last photo, the smiles on our team’s faces say it all: Reunions are the best possible outcome. While we are there to offer a family to orphans who have lost their own, our primary goal is to keep wild families together. Thanks to this successful operation, this baby will grow up in the wild alongside his mum, exactly as it should be,” they posted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared about 18 hours ago, has gathered more than 26,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Yay!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Thank you,” posted another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the rescue-related post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON