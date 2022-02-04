Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mama kangaroo teaches her baby how to eat grass. Watch sweet video
Mama kangaroo teaches her baby how to eat grass. Watch sweet video

The video of the kangaroo teaching her baby how to eat grass may leave you with a smile.
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the kangaroo mama and its baby.(Jukin Media)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 07:11 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

“That is so wholesome,” this is what you may be inclined to say after watching certain videos on the Internet. Those are generally the video that showcase various wonderful moments involving animals. Case in point, this clip involving a mama kangaroo and her baby. There is a chance that you will want to watch this wonderful clip over and over again.

The video shows a kangaroo standing in what appears to be a ground and munching on some grass. Her young baby is seen peeking from inside her pouch and enjoying its meal. As the clip goes on, the joey finishes its meal and looks towards the camera. The video ends with the mama kangaroo standing up with her baby inside the pouch.

Take a look at the amusing video:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did you end up watching the clip more than once?

