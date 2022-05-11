Mama rat shows off her babies to human in this sweet video. Seen it yet?

Pets often do such things that leave their pet parents absolutely surprised. At times those moments turn up online after being recorded and they leave others amazed too. Just like this video showcasing a mama rat showing off her babies to her human.

The video has been posted on Reddit a few hours ago. It was shared on a sub-reddit aptly named “Aww.” There is a chance you will be inclined to say that too after watching the video. “Mother rat shows [sic] her babies,” reads the caption posted with the wonderful video.

The video opens to show the mama cat with her babies inside a box-like container kept on a table. A person is also seen sitting in front of it with their hands on the table. The video then shows how, within moments, the cat mama pics one of its babies and gently places it in front of the human and instantly goes back to bring another. This goes on until she takes all her babies to the human.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted some 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated a little over 12,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many wrote how much they loved the video. A few also shared how they want to have rats as pets too.

“Ok, babysitter is here! See yall later!” joked a Reddit user. “I always forget how intelligent rats are! Such smart little babies,” posted another. “I made this one… and this one… and this one…,” expressed a third. “She wants you to keep them warm,” commented a fourth. “Here hooman. Love them like you love me,” shared a fifth. “I want to adopt a rat too,” replied a sixth. “She just screams, ‘Hi. Yes. I made these jellybeans. Very proud’,” wrote a seventh.

What are your thoughts on the video?

