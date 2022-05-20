Mama receives graduation degree while holding toddler in her arms. Watch

A video of a woman receiving her graduation degree while holding her toddler in her arms has become a source of joy for many on social media. The clip shows the proud mama going to the stage and getting her degree with her adorable daughter by her side.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement. They also shared a detailed caption along with the video.

“DEGREE WITH HER BABY: This woman just received her journalism degree Monday from Rutgers with her toddler in her arm. Cassie tells Good News Movement, ‘Crossing the stage with her was something I had imagined since driving to classes with her in my belly. It was one of my proudest moments to finally be doing it and having her cross the stage with me was so full circle and special for me!’ She plans to report around the world with her daughter Luna,” they added.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 35,000 likes and the numbers are increasing. It had also gathered various appreciative comments.

“Con-grad-ulations mama! That cutie pie must be so proud! Hard work!” posted an Instagram user. “I love that her little one had a gown as well!” shared another. “This woman is a boss! How cool is that?!?” praised a third. “Thank you for sharing!!” commented a fourth. “Precious moment,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

