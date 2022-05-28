Mama sloth reunites with baby, gives it a hug. Watch viral video

A video of a reunion between a mama sloth and her baby has turned into a source of happiness for many. The wonderful video posted on Instagram is also leaving people emotional. There is a possibility that your heart will also melt into a puddle after watching this heartwarming video.

Jaguar Rescue Center, an organisation that works towards rescue, rehabilitation, and release of wild animals, posted the video on their official Instagram page. They also explained about the incident of the mama sloth getting reunited with her baby.

“We are happy to announce that we were able to reunite this mother and baby 3-fingered sloths (Bradypus variegatus),” they wrote. “On May 10, one of the staff members found the baby crying on the floor near the beach. He spotted the mom on the tree, but she was climbing back to the canopy. So, he brought the baby for a check-up with the vet, the sloth was healthy and didn't have any injuries. We recorded the cry of the baby and played it near the tree to get the mom's attention, we waited patiently until the mom came down for the baby,” they wrote.

“The JRC created this method a few years ago, we use it every time to be able to reunite mom and baby sloths. It melts our hearts every time we can witness the reunion of a mom and her baby,” they also explained.

The video opens to show the mama sloth hanging from a tree. Within moments, a person presents her with her baby. We won’t give away everything, so take a look:

The video has been posted some a few days ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 1.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated various comments.

“This is the best most precious thing I’ve seen,” expressed an Instagram user. “The baby...the Mum’s face ... just precious beyond belief,” commented another. “So happy they were reunited,” posted a third. Many also tagged others to show them the happy video.

