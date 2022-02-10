Man ‘accidentally’ breaks his diet, then this happens. Watch hilarious video

Dieting is hard and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Probably that is the reason that at times people employ different ways to ‘accidentally’ break their diet to get a taste of the dish they love. Just like this man did. And, there is a chance some of you will find the video showing how he did it extremely relatable.

The video was posted on the Instagram page El Chicanero. The video opens to show a man holding a container filled with what appears to be some kind of salad. He then takes a spoon and scoops up some food to put it in his mouth. However, at the very same moment he ‘trips’ on a leaf lying on the floor. What happens next is him ‘accidentally’ breaking his diet and eating a burger.

The caption of the video is written in Spanish. When loosely translated, it reads, “When you accidentally break your diet.”

Take a look at the video that may leave you laughing out loud:

The video has been shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 57,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted many to reply. Some did so with the help of laughing out loud emoticons.

“We love you so much,” reads the comment of an Instagram user when loosely translated from Portuguese. “You’re amazing,” posted another. “Hahahahahaha,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did you ever ‘accidentally’ break your diet?

