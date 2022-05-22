Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man and his son’s reaction on buying a second-hand bicycle will melt your heart

The man and his son's reaction on buying a second-hand bicycle is just heart-melting to watch. 
A screengrab of the video of a man and his son's reaction to a new second-hand bicycle. (@AwanishSharan/Twitter)
Published on May 22, 2022 12:04 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Life is all about living in the moment and finding joy in little things. It is often said that money can’t buy happiness and one should be content in life with whatever they have. Well, this video of a man and his little son’s reaction on buying a second-hand bicycle will indeed prove that happiness isn’t always about money. Their reaction is really pure and delightful to watch.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the video on Twitter on May 21 and it has got more than 7.43 lakh views so far. The 15-second clip shows a man garlanding his new second-hand cycle and worshipping it while his toddler son is seen jumping with joy. The look of happiness on their faces is just priceless to watch.

“It’s just a second-hand bicycle. Look at the joy on their faces. Their expression says, they have bought a New Mercedes Benz,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“This is heavenly. God Bless them with more smiles and joys in life. Issue is not a cycle or a car, but how contended they are. Life is very simple, we make it materialistic,” a Twitter user commented on the post. “Kid’s happiness is so contagious. Made my day. Thank you!” wrote another. “Happiness is not a matter of time. It is the attitude of a person that makes him/her happy,” said a third. “Sir, it just recalled my childhood memory when my late father purchased new bicycle (cashier in Bank) and distributed sweet to all our neighbours. We as family celebrated the day, which I perhaps not celebrated when I purchased my Etios car,” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts about this delightful video?

