Man balances 85 spoons on his body to bag world record. Watch

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of videos that show people making different records. Case in point, their latest share about a man balancing most spoons on his body. There is a chance that the video will both amaze and amuse you.

“Most spoons balanced on the body, 85 by Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari,” they wrote. While replying to their own post they also added more information about the record and the man who created it. “I accidentally noticed this talent of mine when I was a kid.” says Mokhtari from Karaj in Iran. “But after multiple years of practice and effort, I was able to strengthen my talent and develop it to where it is now,” they shared. “But what else can Abolfazl balance and stick to his body? “Anything, I mean it, any object.” he says. “Anything that has a surface, I can stick to my body, such as plastic, glass, fruit, stone, wood and even a fully grown human,” they added.

In one of the replies, they also mentioned the previous record holder. “Fun fact: The previous record for most spoons balanced on the body was 79 by @dalibor_jablanovic from Serbia back in 2016,” they posted.

Take a look at the video that shows the man creating the record:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 42,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Spoontacular,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” posted another. “Well done,” commented a third. “The Winner should be the lady who balanced it all,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the unusual world record?