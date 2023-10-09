Man carrying a fridge on his head while cycling shocks netizens. Watch

There are several videos on social media that make us look at them twice. Now, another such clip has gone viral and has left many in disbelief. The video shows a man carrying a fridge on his head while cycling.

Snapshot of the man carrying fridge on his head, (Instagram/@barstoolsports)

The clip was shared on Instagram by the handle @barstoolsports. It opens to show a man cycling on the streets of New York City. But his cycling routine left many stunned as he was also seen carrying a huge refrigerator on his head. He effortlessly carried the heavy thing on his head. As he cycles, many onlookers record his stunt. (Also Read: Shocking video shows DoorDash driver spitting on food ordered by Florida family)

In the caption of the post, @barstoolssports wrote, “Strongest neck in the world.”

Watch the video of the man carrying the fridge on his head here:

This post was shared on September 3. Since being posted, it has been liked more than three lakh times. The share also has several comments.

An individual wrote, "Sign this man up for Avengers! They need a steady guy."

A second added, "I wonder who put a refrigerator on his head?"

"Somebody get him on America’s Got Talent," joked another.

A fourth shared, "How did it even come to his mind that he can or want to do such a thing?"

A fifth posted, "How he is getting it down and how did he get it up? Impressive overall."

