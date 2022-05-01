Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man celebrating his 97th birthday misses his wife. Watch heart-melting video

The elderly man was celebrating his 97th birthday but this was the first time in 74 years that his wife wasn't with him and it is quite heart-melting to watch. 
A screengrab of the video of an elderly man who was celebrating his 97th birthday, (krishan.kumar.khanna/Instagram )
Published on May 01, 2022 06:23 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

It is often said that marriage is a lifelong union. It is probably the most special relationship as two people are meant to stay together through thick and thin. However, life isn’t eternal and so it is heart-breaking to see elderly people alone after they have lost their spouse. In a video posted on Instagram that will melt your heart, an elderly man is seen getting emotional on his 97th birthday as this was the first time in 74 years that his wife wasn’t with him. The video of the man may bring tears to your eyes.

Posted three days ago, the video has got 1.1 million views already, making it quite viral. The video shows the elderly man, named Krishan Kumar Khanna, sitting alone on a chair. It is his 97th birthday but this is the first time in 74 years that his wife isn’t with him, it is explained in the caption.

“Today I am 97 years old. And this is the first time in the last 74 years that my wife is not with me on my birthday.We all miss you everyday,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The post got thousands of likes and prompted several comments.

“The pain is unbearable,” commented an Instagram user. “Remembering my grandfather with tears in my eyes,” posted another.

Krishan Kumar Khanna was born in 1925 in Gujranwala, Pakistan. He is a freedom fighter, businessman and a social activist according to his Instagram bio. He has got more than 2,800 followers on Instagram. His account is managed by his grandchildren.

What do you think about this heartening video of the elderly man?

 

