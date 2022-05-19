Man creates videos in which he acts like a dad for kids who don’t have a father

Fathers are the child’s first heroes for most people as they look up to them in childhood. They are someone who teach a lot of things to their kids like riding a bicycle and learning how to tie a tie. However, there are some kids who unfortunately have to grow up without a father. A man named Summer Clayton simulates being a father to kids who don’t have a dad on Instagram and it is really wholesome to watch. The man posts videos of himself where he has conversations with the viewers like a father would have with his kids.

Summer Clayton posts videos on his Instagram account named officialyourprouddad. One such video that he posted on March 29 has more than 29,000 views. In the video, he simulates a conversation that a dad has with his kids at the dinner table. He asks the viewer to tell them one good thing and one bad thing that happened to them during the day.

“A POV of dinner with your Dad,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

The comments section of the post was filled with users praising the kindness of the man for showing them what it feels like to have a dad.

“Thank you so much for this. I cried because it made me happy, I miss my dad a lot and this video really made me feel things so thank you,” commented an Instagram user. “Man you don’t know how much this hit. I never had my dad around and all I felt watching this video was like a warm blanket covering me on a winter morning thanks dude,” wrote another user. “I didn’t grow up with my Dad, barely saw him, never missed him because I didn’t know the difference and my Mum was great... But this would have been really nice,” posted another individual.

In another video, he posted about a check in with dad in which he asks the viewer how was their weekend like.

Summer Clayton has more than 27,000 followers on Instagram.

