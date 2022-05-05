Man discovers he is famous ‘Google Maps Thanos guy’ after neighbour’s visit

A man who became famous as the ‘Google Maps Thanos guy’ only found out about his unexpected fame after he got a visit from his neighbour. Turns out, the man gained popularity after he was captured by Google Maps while taking out trash. What prompted the image to go viral was the accessory he was wearing – a replica of the Infinity Gauntlet that was first worn by Marvel Cinematic Universe villain Thanos.

Taking to Twitter, the man named Marshall Julius, shared a post. In the tweet, he documented how he came to know about the whole thing. “My neighbour popped round with his son. He wanted to meet me as, at least in their house, I'm the "Famous Google Maps Thanos Guy". Turns out I was snapped on Street View a few years ago!” he shared. Alongside, he also posted the viral image.

Take a look at the picture:

The post, since being shared, has gathered over 500 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of hilarious reactions.

“What do you mean, you were snapped? You're the one with the glove,” joked a Twitter user referring to the iconic scene from the 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War, where Thanos snaps his finger while wearing the gauntlet to wipe out half of all life in the universe.

“Was the plan to snap the rubbish out of existence? Good idea, but then what do the bin men do?” wondered another. “I think your plan to snap things might not have included your footwear,” shared a third. “I've seen this photo before and I didn't realize it was you! Awesome times ten,” posted a fourth. “I love everything about this,” wrote a fifth.

