Man distracts daughter while she is working from home. Watch hilarious video

It is hard to work from home with so many distractions from family members or pets. Sometimes the family members act in a playful manner as they are in a fun mood while you may be working. Like this hilarious video posted on Instagram that shows a man distracting his daughter with his antics like dancing in front of her. The way the man tries to distract his daughter while she is working is adorable to watch.

The video was posted by Sahiba Singh Dhupar on her Instagram account on April 15 and it has got more than 6.46 lakh views so far. The video shows her father dancing while she is busy in conducting a training workshop. Her husband is seen reading a book sitting on the couch. “The two men of my life are poles apart,” she has written as text on the video.

“I had a 3 hr training to conduct while visiting my parents for the long weekend and my dad kept coming in front of me doing weird dances to distract me. This is a man who was known for his professionalism for a tenure of more than 38 years in a Fortune 500 company, retired a few months ago as their director. When I confronted him about my professionalism being at risk with his antics, he replies, “I am teaching you to be a professional under all circumstances,”” she has posted as caption to the video.

Watch the video below:

“This is so wholesome,” commented an Instagram user. “So cute, enjoy these, I lost my dad 18 years ago and I am damn sure if he is here now and he will definitely (be) doing same to make me smile while working, so you are very lucky,” posted another. “This is the 15th time I am watching this while typing. Such an adorable man he is. So much love, respect and happy healthy life ahead I wish for all of you,” said a third.

What are your thoughts about this adorable video of the man distracting his daughter while she is working?