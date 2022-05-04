Man dressed as joker in Karachi leaves Internet stunned with his soulful voice

There are many instances on social media when raw talent is discovered. Like Ranu Mondal was discovered while she was singing on a railway station or the Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar who sang the insanely viral song while selling peanuts in West Bengal. And now, a Pakistan man dressed as a joker is going viral for his soulful voice. A video was uploaded by famous Pakistani Youtuber Ahmed Khan on his YouTube channel eight days ago. It has got more than 43,000 views so far.

The youtuber found the man dressed as a joker on the streets of Karachi. Ahmed Khan asked the man what he did apart from entertaining kids as a joker. The man replied that he is a singer. When asked to sing a few songs, the man left the youtuber stumped with his soulful rendition of the song ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’ by Sonu Nigam from the film Agneepath. The youtuber was left in awe of his talent. The man then sang Rahat Fateh Ali’s song ‘Zaroori Tha’ and Arijit Singh’s ‘Khamoshiyan’.The youtuber asked the man to audition for singing reality shows as he had a great voice. The man said his name is Arif Khan and also gave his contact number after being urged by the youtuber.

Watch the video below:

“You made me cry bro, boundaries may divide us, but beyond all this, there is a place where I can go to sleep listening to your voice for hours, lots of love,” commented a user on YouTube. “His face clearly shows what he’s going through and his songs also reflect the same. Godly voice. love from India,” wrote another.

The video is also going viral on Twitter as many people commended his talent.

Our dear Amitabh Bhattacharya's words echoing beautifully in Karachi. https://t.co/6ORLf1RJU0 — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) May 3, 2022

Wow. Those high notes. This guy can definitely sing. I sense this video will go viral and be a source of good change for this man. Wish him all the best. — Disco Deewana (@kasheeq8) May 3, 2022

One of those singers that don’t need the support of musical instruments because their voice itself if so melodious. 👏 — Daljit (@daljit67231) May 3, 2022

What do you think about this amazingly talented singer?