Man dresses up as elf, engages in pillow fight with strangers. Watch funny video

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase people engaging in random things that end up spreading joy. This video involving pillow fight is one such video. There is a chance that it will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram. “The holiday spirit,” reads the caption posted along with the hilarious video.

The clip opens to show a man dressed as an elf crossing a road with a few pillows in his hand. Upon reaching the other side of the road, he throws the pillows at a few people and one of them catches one pillow and starts a mock fight with the man. A text appearing on the screen also explains the situation. “This guy is having pillow fights with strangers,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about nine hours ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 2,700 likes. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Love it,” wrote an Instagram user. “This should be the most serious thing anyone should have to deal with in a day!” shared another. “I would have joined in if I was there,” expressed a third. Many also shared laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?