Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man falls from electric bike, Apple watch saves his life. Here’s how
trending

Man falls from electric bike, Apple watch saves his life. Here’s how

The incident of the Apple watch saving the man's life who fell from electric bike took place in California.
The image shows an Apple watch with the fall detection feature.(https://support.apple.com/)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 07:32 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

An Apple Watch has been credited for saving a man’s life. The incident took place in California when the man fell down from the electric bike that he was riding.

Hermosa Beach Police Department received a call around 1:30 am on January 22, reports Fox News. Upon receiving the call, the cops responded and found the owner of the watch unconscious. Turns out, the watch automatically dialed the emergency services number after detecting the man’s fall.

The man lying next to his bike was bleeding when officers arrived at the scene. So, they instantly treated him on the scene and then took him to a local hospital. The man was released a few days later after being completely treated for his injuries.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 4 or higher are equipped with a fall detection feature. If you have a hard fall while you are wearing the watch, it sounds an alarm and displays an alert. You can choose the option to contact the emergency services or dismiss it. However, if the watch detects that you’re immobile for about a minute, it automatically makes the call. This is what happened in the case of the man who fell from his bike.

RELATED STORIES

What are your thoughts on this incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apple watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP