Man falls from electric bike, Apple watch saves his life. Here’s how

The incident of the Apple watch saving the man's life who fell from electric bike took place in California.
The image shows an Apple watch with the fall detection feature.(https://support.apple.com/)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 07:32 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

An Apple Watch has been credited for saving a man’s life. The incident took place in California when the man fell down from the electric bike that he was riding.

Hermosa Beach Police Department received a call around 1:30 am on January 22, reports Fox News. Upon receiving the call, the cops responded and found the owner of the watch unconscious. Turns out, the watch automatically dialed the emergency services number after detecting the man’s fall.

The man lying next to his bike was bleeding when officers arrived at the scene. So, they instantly treated him on the scene and then took him to a local hospital. The man was released a few days later after being completely treated for his injuries.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 4 or higher are equipped with a fall detection feature. If you have a hard fall while you are wearing the watch, it sounds an alarm and displays an alert. You can choose the option to contact the emergency services or dismiss it. However, if the watch detects that you’re immobile for about a minute, it automatically makes the call. This is what happened in the case of the man who fell from his bike.

What are your thoughts on this incident?

