Man gets adoption papers from stepchild, his reaction may leave you emotional

The video of the man's reaction to receiving adoption papers from stepchild was posted on Twitter.
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the man talking out the adoption papers from a bag.(Christivedder)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 10:07 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

In today’s edition of heartwarming videos that may also make you grab a box of tissues, here is a clip showcasing a man’s reaction to receiving papers for process of adoption from his stepchild. The amazing video has now won people’s hearts. It may have the same effect on you.

The clip is posted on the official Twitter handle of GoodNewsMovement. “THE LOVE IN HIS REACTION: ‘He’s shown me what it feels to be loved by a father, taught me how to drive, how to cope with heartbreak, and what to look for in my partners. I will finally be able to show that you are legally my DAD’,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 11,600 views. It has also accumulated several likes. What are your thoughts on the video?

