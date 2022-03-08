Man gifts ring to step-daughter while marrying her mom. Watch wholesome video

A video of a touching moment showing a man gifting a ring to his step-daughter was recently posted online. The video shows the sweet gesture on the part of the man who married the little girl’s mom. In the touching scene witnessed at the wedding, the man is seen kneeling down and putting a ring on his step daughter’s finger. The video was uploaded by Good News Correspondent a day ago and it has been viewed more than 24,000 times till now.

In the video, the man is seen wearing a groom’s attire and the little girl is dressed in a beautiful red gown. The clip opens to show the man kneeling down in front of the girl and speaking to her. Within moments, he shows her a ring and then helps her to put it on. The video is posted with several emoticons as caption.

Watch the adorable video below:

“What a beautiful man! That little girl is so fortunate. And, thank you for the positive posts; they do all of our hearts good,” commented an Instagram user. “So precious, so beautiful and important,” said another.

Another user commented, “She loves him look at her little face listening to every word he is saying, so adorable.” “Thank you for these beautiful posts at a time the world is in such distress. You get me through my days,” said a fourth. “He is the actual gentleman,” wrote yet another along with heart emojis.

What are your thoughts about this heartfelt gesture?

