Man gives hugs and flowers to strangers who miss someone on Mother’s Day. Watch

It was Mother’s Day yesterday and social media was filled with appreciation posts for mothers. On such days, it is common to miss your mother or children if they stay far away or any loved one whom you may have lost. In a heartwarming gesture, a man gave flowers and hugs to strangers on the street who missed someone on Mother’s Day. The video of his interaction with people on the street is wholesome to watch.

The video was posted by Zachery Dereniowski on his Instagram account mdmotivator one day ago and it has got 5.65 lakh views so far. In the video, the man holds out a banner that reads, “If you’re missing someone this Mother’s Day, take a hug and flower from me!” An elderly woman comes over and gives the man a hug. When asked if she was missing someone, she says her son who passed away. The man asked the woman if she could say something to him what would it be. The woman said, “You need to come home because I love you.” Then a man whose name is Raj hugs the man and says he is missing his mother who is back home in India. In the end, a girl comes over and says she is missing her grandpa who passed away and today was his birthday. She mentions missing her grandpa who usually took her out for ice-cream.

“If you’re missing someone this Mother’s Day, take a flower and hug me,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Missing my daughter, she lives 2000 miles away. And my mom, she passed 16 years ago. I’ll take that hug and flower too,” commented an Instagram user. “Virtual hugs to everyone who lost their mother, and the mothers who have lost a child. You are not invisible and we aren’t forgetting you. Thanks for being with us. Thank you for your strength... Happy Mother’s Day,” posted another. “I lost my mom and she reunited with my dad and my other two sisters. I miss them every day,” wrote a third.

