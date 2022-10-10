Man greets Zomato delivery executive with 'tilak' after an hour-long delay, video goes viral

Whenever we crave our favourite food, we order it in just a few clicks and get it delivered hot and fresh to our doorsteps. Although uncommon, there are times when the estimated time of arrival shoots up, and we wait impatiently for our food to be delivered. Something similar happened with this man who ordered Chole Bhature from Haldirams through Zomato. However, instead of getting furious, the man took the delay lightly and made an entertaining video out of it.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user Sanjeev Tyagi. "Getting your order despite “Dilli ka traffic”. Thank you Zomato," read the caption accompanying the video. The video opens with a text insert, "When you wait for an hour." It then shows the man greeting the delivery executive with an ‘arti ki thali’ and ‘tilak’. The man even sang Kumar Sanu's Aaiye Aapka Intezaar Tha song from the 1994 film Vijaypath.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared four days ago, the video has received seven million views. Many also took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Delivery boy passed the vibe check," commented an individual. "Him removing his helmet for the tikka," remarked another. "How generously that guy waits to be warmly welcome and they way he pull up his helmet so that the receiver can do the tilak ......damn thats crazy," wrote a third. "The way he embraced the situation," posted a fourth.

