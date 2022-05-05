Man helps son-in-law tie dhoti. Instagram users reminded of film 2 States

The social media is filled with posts of couples showcasing their love and bonding. It is always delightful to watch videos of couples when they belong to two different states or religions. It is not only the couples but their families also that learn about each other’s customs and traditions. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a man helping his son-in-law tie a dhoti. The video is going viral and social media users couldn’t stop themselves from comparing this real-life situation to the 2014 film 2 States.

The video was posted by the Instagram account bharatchadha and travelingcoats seven days ago. It has got 2.1 million views so far. “When you are a Punjabi son-in-law and your South Indian dad helps you wear lungi,” says the text on the video. It shows the man helping his son-in-law tie a dhoti and then they pose for a picture.

“From sneaking in at my wife’s place when dad wasn’t at home to Dad himself making me wear his lungi, I am living my dreams… And getting a loving parents is cherry on the top...The most precious bond… A father and a Son… Just a two states story,” says the caption of the video.

The comments section of the post was filled with people who couldn’t stop comparing his life story to the 2014 film 2 States starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which was based on a novel by Chetan Bhagat.

“Reminds me of 2 states,” commented an Instagram user. “I am waiting for someone from south. Just want to keep this life excited than just arrange marriage and getting life on ease,” posted another. “Welcome to south India buddy,” said a third.

